What's On TV tonight? Top picks for Monday, 28 December

Here are our top picks from tonight's TV (Monday, 28 December).

From a new Sir David Attenborough special to a 90s throwback, here's a selection of what's on TV this evening...

Black Narcissus - 9PM, BBC One

After its premiere on Sunday, Amanda Coe's adaptation of Rumer Godden's Black Narcissus continues with episode two tonight.

Sister Ruth’s health worsens as winter sets in, and the ghost of Princess Srimati plagues her as Angu Ayah tells her more of the princess’ tragic fate. Dilip Rai’s arrival in search of education presents Clodagh with a dilemma, and she is forced to turn to Mr Dean for help.

Leading the cast is Gemma Arterton as Sister Clodagh, joined by Alessandro Nivola as Mr. Dean, Aisling Franciosi as Sister Ruth, Diana Rigg as Mother Dorothea, Jim Broadbent as Father Roberts, Rosie Cavaliero as Sister Briony, Karen Bryson as Sister Philippa, Patsy Ferran as Sister Blanche and Nila Aalia as Angu Ayah.

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad: The Unseen Show - 8:30PM, ITV

With their travel exploits currently on hold, and reams of unseen film in the archives, Brad and Barney settle down to reflect on some of the magic moments from their two American adventures – many of which not even they’ve seen before.

Armed with popcorn and refreshments, the Walshes watch back everything from additional unseen footage to moments the boys captured on their phone, behind the scenes clips with the crew and fun compilations of their road trip antics. These include more sing-along bangers from their brilliant playlist, Brad’s jokes, their favourite snacks, plus quizzes and games they’d play to pass the time.

As they go on this trip down memory lane, Brad and Barney can stop, pause and rewind at any moment to comment on what they see. Letting us in on even more stories and reactions to what Brad describes as ‘…the highlight of [his] life.’

Billy Connolly: It’s Been A Pleasure - 9:30PM, ITV

As all-time comedy-great Sir Billy Connolly steps back from his legendary stand-up shows, this star-studded special celebrates Billy’s uproarious time on-stage and laughs along with his greatest stand-up moments.

Filmed at his home in the Florida Keys, Billy looks back fondly at five hilarious decades on stage. There are exclusive chats with some of Billy's biggest famous fans including Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Elton John, Dustin Hoffman, Whoopi Goldberg, Russell Brand, Sir Lenny Henry, Aisling Bea, Armando Iannucci and Sheridan Smith - alongside the insider insights of his wife and soulmate, Pamela Stephenson.

Richard Osman's House of Games Night festive special - 7PM, BBC One

The one-off episode will see four famous faces go head-to-head testing their general knowledge skills in a variety of fun trivia-based games in Richard Osman’s Christmas House of Games.

For one night only, the celebrity contestants - Sarah Hadland, Alex Horne, Craig Revel Horwood and Charlene White - will take on a series of quiz rounds selected by the host, quiz legend, Richard Osman.

Two Doors Down - 9PM, BBC Two

Award-winning comedy Two Doors Down takes viewers on a Christmas getaway as the neighbours head off on a rare trip away from Latimer Crescent.

But a Christmas holiday break at Colin and Cathy’s Luxury Lodge in the Scottish Highlands threatens to derail the neighbours’ friendship when Cathy pushes Beth too far.

Arabella Weir plays Beth, Alex Norton is her husband Eric, Jamie Quinn plays their son Ian with Kieran Hodgson as his boyfriend Gordon, with Elaine C Smith as Christine, Doon Mackichan as Cathy and Jonathan Watson as her husband Colin.

Meerkat: A Dynasties Special - 7:30PM, BBC One

Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, this nature doc follows the dramatic story of a young meerkat queen, called Maghogho, on a quest to establish her Dynasty in one of the harshest places on earth.

Her kingdom is at the limit of what meerkats can endure - the empty beauty of the Makgadikgadi salt pans in Botswana. It’s so hot and dry here that almost nothing can survive - and yet it is here that she must raise her pups.

If she is to succeed in this desolate and extreme landscape, she will need the support of all of her family. But they, like her, are also young and inexperienced. Maghogho’s challenge is to unite and lead them as a team - before it’s too late.

Back To... The Nineties - 9PM, Channel 4

In this series, four iconic faces and some special celebrity contributors take us on a guided tour of all things Channel 4, from live autopsies and award-winning documentaries to Russian roulette with real guns, anarchic live shows and some of the most ground-breaking comedy ever seen.

In this second episode, Vic Reeves takes us back to the 90s and the heady days of legendary late-night fixture The Word, early morning sensation The Big Breakfast and the whirlwind that was Chris Evans

The Real Housewives of Jersey - 9PM, ITVBe

The Real Housewives of Jersey cast

The Real Housewives of Jersey launches on ITVBe and, in a first for the ITV Hub, the entire series will be available to watch as a Box Set on the same day.

The brand-new ten-part series will see some of the island’s most fabulous Housewives embrace all that Jersey has to offer. A combination of St Tropez and St Ives, Jersey has everything from tranquil beaches to glitzy parties.

Seven Housewives will make their debut, taking centre stage and giving us unique access into their glamourous lifestyles, including: Ashley Cairney, Hedi Green, Jane Rayner, Kate Taylor, Mia Ledbury, Margaret Thompson & Tessa Hartmann.

Picture: BBC