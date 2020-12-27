What's On TV tonight? Top picks for Sunday, 27 December

Here are our top picks from tonight's TV (Sunday, 27 December).

From new drama to a 90s throwback, here's a selection of what's on TV this evening...

Black Narcissus - 9PM, BBC One

Black Narcissus comes from Bafta award-winning writer Amanda Coe, adapted from Rumer Godden’s iconic tale of sexual repression and forbidden love.

Leading the cast is Gemma Arterton as Sister Clodagh, joined by Alessandro Nivola as Mr. Dean, Aisling Franciosi as Sister Ruth, Diana Rigg as Mother Dorothea, Jim Broadbent as Father Roberts, Rosie Cavaliero as Sister Briony, Karen Bryson as Sister Philippa, Patsy Ferran as Sister Blanche and Nila Aalia as Angu Ayah.

The Chase: The Bloopers - 7PM, ITV

The Chase: The Bloopers is back for another hour of laughs, gaffs and outtakes that were never meant to see the light of day.

Bradley Walsh presents with Chasers Anne Hegerty, Darragh Ennis, Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan, Paul Sinha and Shaun Wallace.

The Story of SM:TV Live - 8PM, ITV

To celebrate 30 years on TV, Ant and Dec reunite with Cat Deeley to reminisce on the hit Saturday morning TV show that catapulted their careers into stardom, and relive classic moments from 'Wonky Donkey', 'Challenge Ant' and the unforgettable 'Chums'.

Plus, famous faces including Kylie Minogue, Stephen Mulhern, Fleur East and Scarlett Moffatt share why SM:TV made Saturday mornings worth waking up for.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? - 9:15PM, ITV

In the second of two Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire specials.

Host Jeremy Clarkson turns up the pressure for Prue Leith, Kym Marsh and Ronni Ancona as they try to answer 15 questions with the help of four lifelines to win a million pounds for their charities.

The Last Woman On Earth With Sara Pascoe - 9PM, BBC Two

Writer and comedian Sara Pascoe is learning how to do the world’s most endangered jobs - from ice carving in Finland to climbing trees to make a coconut sweet treat in Cuba. Visiting a different country each week to meet some of the last generations performing these dying crafts, Sara embarks on a mission to learn some of the fading trades before they are lost forever.

In the first episode Sara visits Cuba, a land known by many for its cigars, rum and the revolution. A huge rise in tourism and technological advances have increased Cuba’s exposure to commercialism, and Sara wants to find out more, she explores how peoples working lives on the island are adapting and takes a closer look at what might be lost if Cuba continues to change.

Back To... The Eighties - 9PM, Channel 4

In the four decades that have passed since the inception of Channel 4 - a uniquely British institution tasked with ripping up the rule book - which shows have cemented its name in TV history and which would never see the light of day in 2020?

In this series, four iconic faces and some special celebrity contributors take us on a guided tour of all things Channel 4, from live autopsies and award-winning documentaries to Russian roulette with real guns, anarchic live shows and some of the most ground-breaking comedy ever seen. In this first episode, Sir Lenny Henry steers us through the 80s.

