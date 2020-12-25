The Vicar Of Dibley gets 266 complaints about Black Lives Matter episode

The BBC has received almost 300 complaints over the latest episode of The Vicar Of Dibley.

Dawn French reprised her character of Geraldine Grainger for three special shorts of The Vicar Of Dibley this month (December).

One of the episodes addressed Black Lives Matter as Geraldine highlighted the fight for equality by members of the Black community as she gave a sermon about racism.

The BBC has since confirmed that the episode has attracted 266 complaints.

In a previous statement on the objections, the BBC said it "was in keeping with the character and the theme of the show."

They explained: "The Vicar of Dibley Christmas Sermons reflects on the events of 2020 including clapping for the NHS, Black Lives Matter and school exams being cancelled amongst others.

"Geraldine is a well-established fictional character of a much loved comedy who gives her take on the key moments of the year.

"Audiences understand the difference between news and comedy content, and the sermons do not breach the BBC's impartiality guidelines."

In the episode, vicar Geraldine says: "I don't think it matters where you are from.

"I think it matters that you do something about it, because Jesus would, wouldn't he?

"And, listen, I am aware all lives matter, obviously, but until all lives matter the same we are doing something very wrong.

"So I think we need to focus on justice for a huge chunk of our countrymen and women who seem to have a very bad, weird deal from the day they are born."

