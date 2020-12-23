Michelle Keegan won't rule out a return to Our Girl

Michelle Keegan has hinted she could reprise her starring role in BBC One's Our Girl.

Michelle stepped down from her role as Sgt. Georgie Lane after four years following the latest season.

It was later confirmed that were no plans for a fifth series of the show, which first aired in 2013.

But appearing on The Jonathan Ross Christmas Show on ITV this week, Michelle teased she wouldn't rule out bringing Georgie back.

She shared: “I will never say never with Our Girl. I absolutely loved that job. It was a fantastic role for me, it was really challenging, not only was it physically challenging, but I learnt so much on that job about the military and the medical side as well. I really enjoyed it, but I felt it was the right time for me to move on, then.

"In future Georgie can come back, they have left the door open for Georgie. I’ve done it for four seasons, I was going away from home quite a lot. I was away for four months at a time, the year before that I was away for eight months. I was so lucky [to travel]. It’s hard work and long days. Sometimes we’re working six day weeks and it is very challenging.”

Discussing moments of self-doubt Michelle went on to add: “I think that’s a reason why I did Our Girl. When I first got the role, people were doubting me straight away saying, ‘She can’t do that. It’s too stripped back.’

"That was a chance for me to do what I wanted to do as an actress. I felt very lucky I was able to do that. I would say that I gave everything to that role, definitely.”

Michelle revealed she was now working on developing her own TV projects.

She explained: "It was lockdown that pushed me to do it. I’ve never had the confidence to do it before. We’re in talks at the minute with a production company and a writer.

"I just found it really exciting to be creative. I’ve only been in front of the camera, this is totally different for me. I’ve enjoyed it, the process.”

Michelle also spoke about the upcoming series 3 of Brassic.

She said: “We have so much fun and I think you see it on screen. It’s very organic. We all have such a great laugh filming."

The Jonathan Ross Christmas Show airs Thursday 24 December, 10PM on ITV.

Joining Michelle are Bradley Walsh, Barney Walsh, Sir Mo Farah, Emily Atack, Kevin Bridges and musical guest Jess Glynne.