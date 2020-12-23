What's On TV tonight? Top picks for Wednesday, 23 December

Here are our top picks from tonight's TV (Wednesday, 23 December).

As we edge closer to Christmas day itself, here's a selection of what's on TV this evening...

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Special - 9PM, BBC One

In the second of two Celebrity MasterChef Christmas specials, another four celebrities face some classic MasterChef challenges with a Christmas twist.

Taking part this time are Strictly Come Dancing judge, choreographer and director, Craig Revel Horwood, entrepreneur and TV presenter Amar Latif, actress Crissy Rock and entrepreneur, businessman and TV personality Spencer Matthews.

Christmas 2020 Ghosts special (C) Monumental Television - Photographer: Guido Mandozzi

Ghosts - 8:30PM, BBC One

Fresh from the end of series 2 comes a one-off festive special of BBC comedy series Ghosts. It’s Christmas at Button House, and as Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) are hosting his family for the first time, Mike is determined to make it perfect. However his plan to make his parents relax may be optimistic.

Jennifer Saunders' Memory Lane - 9PM, ITV

Jennifer Saunders slips behind the wheel of a classic red Jaguar E-Type for this special one-off show for ITV.

Joined in the passenger seat by guest Hollywood actor Michael Sheen, Jennifer drives him on an emotional journey through his own past. With cameras inside the car, every intimate moment is captured as Michael and Jennifer visit places and people that have helped shape the global star he is today.

Snackmasters - 8PM, Channel 4

In this special festive of Channel 4's Snackmasters, Fred Sirieix sets two leading kitchen talents the task of replicating a Christmas favourite: Quality Street. Paul A Young is Britain's best chocolatier while Sarah Mountain is a virtuoso executive pastry chef.

Who comes closest to replicating the three most popular Quality Street sweets - the purple one, strawberry delight and a green triangle? The chefs have three weeks to unwrap the secrets to each chocolate, from the shape of the mould and the type of chocolate, to the mysteries of each sweet's delicious filling.

First Dates At Christmas - 9PM, Channel 4

For Christmas, Fred Sirieix and his team head for the British countryside to celebrate love in the most festive of locations. In a cosy hideaway inspired by the nation's favourite yuletide rom-coms, singletons from across the UK can expect a Christmas dinner like no other as they search for the most perfect Christmas gift of all - love.

Singletons looking to get her festive flirt on include 28-year-old redhead Holly - a bed saleswoman from Epping who has a Christmassy name but struggles to find anyone to kiss under the mistletoe.

Motherland - 9PM, BBC Two

If it’s Christmas, it’s time for Amanda’s (Lucy Punch) Annual Seasonal Soiree (dress code; Tinsel and Tiaras!). Nothing says festive like Evil Santa, a thirty-foot Christmas Tree and very strict rules about where you can and can’t drink mulled wine. Only Meg (Tanya Moodie) has an official party invite but Julia (Anna Maxwell Martin), Kevin (Paul Ready) and Liz (Diane Morgan) tag along as her plus threes.

Apart from Anne (Phillipa Dunne), the gang find the other guests a little frosty, but for Julia it’s still a welcome distraction from playing festive butler to a houseful of in-laws. Liz is trying to ignore Christmas altogether whilst Kevin is single-handedly stuffing, wrapping, roasting, parboiling, laying up, washing up and decorating everything he can lay his hands on.

King Gary - 10PM, BBC One

King Gary follows Gary King (Tom Davis) and love-of-his life, Terri (Laura Checkley) as they bowl through family-life in suburbia. In this Christmas special the Butterchurn Crescent Christmas Light Display is set to brighten up the neighbourhood after a tough year, but the festivities are under threat when Gary learns that his neighbours simply can’t afford the ‘leccy' bill.

When Gary potentially lands a new contract at work he takes it upon himself to save the lights and indeed save Christmas.

The Repair Shop - 7:30PM, BBC One

The Repair Shop is a workshop of dreams, presented by Jay Blades and staffed by a team of Britain’s most skilled restoration experts. The Christmas special will feature the team repairing and rescuing four beloved festive treasures.

A Victorian version of a juke box called a polyphon that has rusted into silence moves sisters Ann and Kathryn to tears when they hear it play the family's favourite carol for the first time in decades, and the only Christmas present received by evacuee Patricia in 1939, Betty Doll, is lovingly brought back life.

