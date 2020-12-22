All Creatures Great And Small series 2 confirmed for Channel 5

All Creatures Great And Small will be back for a second series, Channel 5 has confirmed.

All Creatures Great And Small is based upon the books by James Alfred Wight, written under the pen name James Herriot, about a young country vet.

A new TV adaptation launched on Channel 5 in 2020 and proved a huge hit with viewers.

Now a second series of six episodes has been confirmed as well as another Christmas special in 2021.

Channel 5's Deputy Director of Programmes Sebastian Cardwell said: “In challenging times, this new adaptation gained a special place in the heart of the British public.

"With values of community spirit, solidarity and heart-felt compassion, these stories are important ones for us to tell, now more than ever.

"I’m delighted that we will be seeing more of James and his Darrowby family when they return to our screens soon.”

As for when series 2 will start on TV, no date has been confirmed yet.

For now, a new one-off Christmas special will air this December, premiering Tuesday 22 December at 9PM on Channel 5 and repeated on Boxing Day.

A teaser for the one-off reveals: "It's Christmas Eve and the day before Helen's much-anticipated wedding to Hugh, and everyone is gathering to celebrate at the Skeldale Christmas party.

"However, James is called away to help with a dog in labour, so Helen asks to go with him to get away from all the wedding talk, only for a descending fog to trap the pair in the Dales overnight.

"The vet promises he will get her back in time for her wedding in the morning, all the while wondering if he will be able to suppress his true feelings for her."

The cast stars Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon, Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall, Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon and Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson.

Further casting includes Dame Diana Rigg as Mrs Pumphrey with Matthew Lewis as Hugh Hulton and Nigel Havers as General Ransom.

