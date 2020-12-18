Mrs Brown's Boys set to stay on air until at least 2026

Mrs Brown's Boys will stay on BBC One until at least 2026, it's been revealed.

The sitcom aired three series between 2011 and 2013 and 18 specials since, last airing on New Year's Day at the start of 2020.

Advertisements

The BBC previously confirmed two more specials for this Christmas, with creator and star Brendan O'Carroll now saying the show will stay on TV until at least 2026.

He told the Irish Sun newspaper: “We’ve been doing it in for nine years already — which is six more than the Royale Family had and more than Morecambe and Wise.

“This new deal we signed last week goes all the way to 2026, which means I will be able to grow into the part, and we’ve a clause in which guarantees Mrs Brown is aired at 10pm on Christmas night, or else we don’t have to make it."

He added: “I wanted that because if it’s not good enough for Christmas Day, then we shouldn’t be making it.”

The latest Christmas special will air at 10PM on Christmas Day 2020 - Friday, 25 December.

Advertisements

Alongside Brendan O'Carroll, the cast will feature Jennifer Gibney as Cathy Brown, Eilish O'Carroll as Winnie McGoogan, Dermot O'Neill as Harold Brown/Grandad Paddy Houlihan as Dermot Brown, Danny O'Carroll as Buster, Conor Moloney as Father Damien.

The BBC tease of the episode, titled Mammy Of The People: "It’s Christmas once again in the Brown household and Agnes and her family are trying to get used to 'the new normal'.

"Luckily, things haven’t changed that much. Mrs Brown has a new tree, Grandad has a new complaint and Buster and Dermot have new jobs, helping to raise awareness of the coronavirus.

"There’s much to distract them too, as Winnie and Agnes have entered a competition in the Radio Times to perform an alternative Queen’s speech and are waiting to hear if they’ve won.

"Plus they’ve been told to look out for a flasher called the Knickie Knackie Dickie who’s been terrorising households around Finglas. Meanwhile, Father Damien is worried he’s not getting his Christmas message across and has come to Agnes for some advice."

Advertisements

All episodes of Mrs Brown's Boys are currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.

Picture: BBC