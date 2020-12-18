BBC One's Morning Live to return in 2021 with Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones

BBC One's new daytime magazine show Morning Live is to return in 2021.

The 45-minute show launched in October, airing weekdays after BBC Breakfast from 9:15AM.

Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones host with a range of regular guest presenters including Dr Xand van Tulleken (HealthCheck UK Live), Rav Wilding (Crimewatch Roadshow), Anna Haugh (Ready Steady Cook), Will Kirk (The Repair Shop) and Sabrina Grant (Saved and Remade).

Ahead of the final scheduled episode today (18 December), the BBC Has confirmed the show will return in 2021.

Kym Marsh said: “This year has been really challenging and unsettling for us all. To have been able to keep our viewers company, and hopefully bring them a bit of positivity, as well as some useful tips and information, has been a real privilege for Gethin and me.

"I can’t wait to be back on screen with our Morning Live family and I can’t think of a better team to be beside as we navigate whatever 2021 throws at us.”

Gethin Jones added: “We are delighted to come back with Morning Live! When we started, I described the show as a big group message, and that group has grown. We will continue to work hard to put our audience at the heart of the conversations. See you soon!”

Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of BBC Daytime and Early-Peak ommented: “We’re delighted to be bringing back Morning Live for 2021. It’s clearly answering a need from viewers for a space where they know their real life concerns are reflected and addressed by trusted experts, as well as offering good company and much needed positivity.

"I look forward to seeing what the team has got in store for us next year!”

Morning Live will return early in the New Year to the 9.15AM slot, and will sit alongside the other BBC Daytime popular factual and flagship favourites that air in that slot, including Crimewatch Roadshow Live and Rip Off Britain, which is back on Monday 4th January with a new series of Rip Off Britain Holidays.