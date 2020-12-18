ITV 'hoping to sign Jade Thirlwall for new Stars In Their Eyes reboot'

ITV are reportedly hoping to sign Jade Thirlwall for their new Stars In Their Eyes reboot.

It was previously reported that Stars In Their Eyes is set to return to TV with another revamp.

The talent series, which sees contestants impersonate famous singers, first debuted in 1990 and was most recently seen on TV in 2015, hosted by Harry Hill.

The latest reboot is said to have a different name - Starstruck - and will feature contestants singing as their favourite acts for a celebrity panel.

The Sun reports that ITV are keen to get Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall on the show following her recent appearances on Little Mix talent show Little Mix The Search and RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

"Jade has been earmarked as the perfect third judge for Starstruck, and ITV has her in its sights," a source claimed. “After seeing her on Drag Race UK, and then as a coach on the band’s own show, The Search, the bosses think she is made for the role and they now want to make her one of ITV’s stars."

The source added: "ITV is preparing to approach Jade and has said it would be prepared to pay good money to get her on board."

It was previously reported that Sheridan Smith and Adam Lambert are said to be two of the first celebrity judges to have signed up.

"Sheridan is the perfect fit for the show as one of the judges. Her job will be to critique the acts and then give them advice after they have performed," a source said of Sheridan's signing.

Another insider added of Adam joining the show: “Adam is fun, lively and isn’t afraid to speak his mind. He seems a great fit alongside Sheridan and bosses are hopeful they’ll make a great on-screen duo.”

As yet ITV has not confirmed any official details about the series.