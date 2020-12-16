Big Zuu's Big Eats will return to Dave in 2021 with a brand new series.

Grime artist and self-taught chef, Big Zuuwill be serving up a fresh menu for a brand new star-studded line-up of guests.

Zuu will fire up his food truck again, this time churning out finger-licking food for Harry Redknapp, Jacob Anderson, James Acaster, Judi Love, Maya Jama, Mo Gilligan, Mel Giedroyc, Natasia Demetriou, Rob Delaney and Rose Matafeo.

Airing on Dave, Big Zuu's Big Eats follows the grime artist and TV chef taking his passion for cooking on the road, meeting with stars and exchanging mouth-watering, made-to-order dishes for compelling chat.

In each episode will see school friends Tubsey and Hyder join Zuu and the stars for big flavours and big laughs.

Big Zuu said: "I'm so gassed to be releasing a second series of Big Eats in 2021.

"To be cooking for some of the biggest names in music, sport and television, alongside my boys Tubsey and Hyder again is an amazing feeling. 2020 has been such a difficult year for everyone so hopefully the second series will bring some guaranteed happiness to 2021."

Series one proved a huge hit with viewers, seeing Big Zuu prepare mouth-watering, made-to-order dishes for the likes of Jamali Maddix, Jimmy Carr, Josh Widdicombe and London Hughes.

Meanwhile, alongside the second series, Big Zuu will return for two Christmas specials in December.

For the Big Zuu's Christmas Eats: Comedy Special, Zuu will be reuniting with some of his favourite guests from Series one - Phil Wang, Rosie Jones, Desiree Burch and Ed Gamble, airing on 18 December at 10PM on Dave.

It follows Big Zuu's Christmas Eats: Musicians Special which featured Zuu cooking for some of the best known artists in the UK, including AJ Tracey and Loyle Carner.

You can catch up on the specials and the full first series on UKTV Play.

Big Zuu's Big Eats series two will air on Dave in Spring 2021.

Picture: UKTV/Dave