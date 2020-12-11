Ant and Dec's Saturday Knight Takeaway special coming to ITV

Ant and Dec's Saturday Knight Takeaway is coming to ITV for a special showing.

The sketch series previously aired weekly as part of Saturday Night Takeaway in 2018.

Now ITV has revealed it will be re-airing the sketches as a one-off special show on Saturday, 2 January 2021 at 5:15PM.

The sketch series sees Dec channel his inner Sherlock as he and Ant attempt to solve the mystery of why members of the Honoured were going missing.

A number of celebs including David Walliams are seen being kidnapped by a mystery big baddie.

Stars making cameo appearances in the series include Emilia Fox, Jason Gardiner, Katie Price, Christopher Biggins and Chris Kamara.

Meanwhile Saturday Night Takeaway has been confirmed for a new series in 2021.

As always, the series will once again feature big showbiz guests, high-octane challenges and hilarious hidden-camera set ups... plus a new scripted comedy serial, a whole host of brand-new studio games and live surprises will be unleashed upon both the studio audience and viewers at home.

The last series ended mid-way through lockdown, resulting in the show airing without a studio audience and the planned epic finale in Florida being cancelled.

A start date for the new series has yet to be confirmed. The show typically launches in February.