The Real Games: Celebrities face off in new ITV sporting challenge show

ITV has confirmed new celebrity sports challenge show The Real Games is to air in 2021.

Celebrities will go head to head in a range of sporting challenges for the series.

A dozen familiar faces will be pulled out of their comfort zones to be coached, trained and then to compete in the hope of coming top of the medals table and being crowned winner of the competition.

Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff will host with former professional footballer and television presenter Alex Scott as trackside reporter and former professional football player and presenter Chris Kamara as commentator.

ITV explain: "The six male and six female competitors will battle it out in the athletics arena, the swimming pool and gymnasium. Each will put their sporting prowess to the test in events, from the 100-meter sprint to doubles diving, racking up points on the medals table.

"As well as live coverage of the events, each episode will feature the celebrities' preparation, their gruelling training programme leading up to the competition as they aim to reach their peak physical condition.

"As the medals table takes shape with each episode, the series will culminate in an exhilarating final show in which the overall winner will be crowned."

Holly Willoughby said: “I'm really excited to be presenting The Real Games with Freddie and the rest of the team. I can't wait to watch our celebrity competitors go head-to-head.”

Freddie Flintoff added:“This is going to be a brilliant week of TV. Our celeb competitors will need to be at the top of their game to be in with a chance of topping the medals table.”

ITV's Commissioning Editor Nicola Lloyd said: "Obviously 2021 is going be a big year for sport events but for entertainment in a sporting setting, look no further than the real games.

"With a host of famous faces taking part we’re expecting big names, huge events and gold -medal winning egos.

"We're delighted to have Holly along with Freddie guiding us through, joined by Alex and Chris and we'll be revealing more about the competitors in the lead up to the show.

"We can't wait for the fun and games to begin."

Picture: ITV