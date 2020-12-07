Nick Hewer is leaving Channel 4's Countdown after ten years

Nick Hewer has announced he will be leaving Channel 4's Countdown in the new year.

Nick first found TV fame as an adviser to Lord Sugar on The Apprentice between 2005 and 2014.

Nick has been hosting Countdown since 2012 after taking over from Jeff Stelling.

Having recently missed episodes due to the latest lockdown, Nick took to Twitter today (Monday, 7 December) to announce that he would be stepping down from the show in the coming months.

He wrote: "Delighted to be back in the Countdown studio after another enforced lockdown, BUT this latest lockdown has given me an opportunity to consider my future life and I’ve decided it’s a good time to step down at the end of my contract in the New Year.

"As someone in his 77th year, who will be in his 10th year hosting the great British institution that is Countdown, I think it’s time to smell the flowers and get a dog.

"But let me now take the opportunity to say that it’s been a privilege and a pleasure to take the helm of Countdown, first broadcast back in 1982 and still a Guinness recordholder...

"Although I’ll be on your screens well into 2021, let me thank the broadcasters Channel 4, the truly dedicated and unwaveringly professional studio crew and production staff at ITV Studios who make the programmes, all 250 or so a year, my wonderfully talented co-hosts Susie Dent and Rachel Riley but above all, the quirky genius of producer Damian Eadie, who never ceases to amuse and who always demands the best of us.

"And a sincere thanks to our loyal viewers and of course the legions of contestants who battle their brains out for the chance of carrying off the Richard Whiteley Trophy or a priceless teapot.

"And so, to whoever takes my seat, I wish you every success and hope that you have as much fun and reward as I’ve enjoyed."

Channel4 has yet to announce a new host.

Countdown airs weekdays on Channel 4. You can watch episodes online via the All 4 player here.

Originally hosted by the late Richard Whiteley, Countdown has aired on Channel 4 since 1982 with more than 7,000 episodes to date.

Picture: Channel 4.