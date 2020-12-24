An all star line up of celebrity performers will sing in Christmas Day on ITV tonight.

Carols at Christmas 2020 on ITV airs this evening on ITV from 11:15PM.

The annual special will welcome in Christmas Day, running for an hour until just after midnight.

The popular musical duo Michael Ball and Alfie Boe host a traditional Christmas Eve celebration from St Elizabeth's Church in Greater Manchester.

There are festive performances from Ball and Boe, critically acclaimed jazz singer Jamie Cullum; singer / songwriter Ella Henderson; the show-stopping Kingdom Choir and West End star Marisha Wallace.

It'll be the start of Christmas programming on ITV.

Christmas Day will start, for the first time, with ITV's traditional daytime line up with Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning. Later in the day will be specials of You've Been Framed!, Tenable and The Chase.

In the evening there will be soaps Emmmerdale and Coronation Street followed by a one-off Britain's Got Talent Christmas Special which will see all four judges performing.

Then Jeremy Clarkson will see out the day with a special recap of the year's TV in It's Clarkson On TV.

Meanwhile boxing day will start with The Story Of SMTV Live as Ant and Dec reunite with Cat Deeley. The evening will see the launch of series 2 of The Masked singer before celebrity specials of Family Fortunes and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Celebrity

