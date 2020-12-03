An all star virtual version of Cinderella will air on BBC Two this Christmas, it's been announced.

Cinderella: A Comic Relief Pantomime For Christmas will be a retelling of the timeless panto classic with an all star cast.

Academy Award winning acting royalty Olivia Colman (The Crown, Fleabag, The Favourite) will be making her panto debut as Fairy Godmother and will be joined by Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen, Four Weddings And A Funeral) as Buttons, Tom Hollander (Rev, Us, The Night Manager) as Baron Hardup and Helena Bonham Carter (The King’s Speech, The Crown, Harry Potter) as Lady Devilia.

Also taking part are Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit, Emma) as Cinderella, Rege-Jean Page (Roots, Bridgerton) as Prince Charming, Jimmy Akingbola (Rev, In the Long Run) as Dandini and actual real life sister and brother Daisy May and Charlie Cooper (This Country) as The Evil Step Sisters.

In addition to all this, legendary artist Quentin Blake has created a host of original hand-drawn illustrations, helping bring the panto to life for everyone watching at home.

The BBC tease: "With surprises and cameos aplenty, including an incredibly famous person wearing an incredibly unconvincing horse costume, this brand new virtual adaptation promises to be the starriest show on TV this Christmas."

The show has been written by the Dawson Brothers, based on an original script by Ben Crocker.

Viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Comic Relief projects, if they feel able to, that are working to help people living with hunger, struggling with their mental health or feeling lonely or unsafe this Christmas.

Patrick Holland, Controller of BBC Two, said: “This is a unique surprise at the end of a year when we all need cheering up. Thank you so much to Richard Curtis and the team at Comic Relief for assembling such a stellar cast to deliver us a pantomime to remember.”

Richard Curtis, Executive Producer and Founder of Comic Relief, added: ”We’re hugely grateful to BBC Two and the amazing cast for allowing us to do our first ever pantomime.

"It’ll be very funny and merry - and also a great seasonal opportunity to raise crucial funds for the projects that will help the most vulnerable people, at home and abroad - especially now when Covid has made things harder than ever for many.”

Cinderella: A Comic Relief Pantomime for Christmas will be broadcast on BBC Two on Thursday 24 December at 8:15PM and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.