8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown is back for a 2020 festive special - here's when it's on TV and who's on the line up.

Jimmy Carr will host the special Christmas edition packed with comic conundrums, festive surprises and laughs aplenty.

The 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown Christmas special will air on Monday, December 21 at 9PM on Channel 4.

Sean Lock and David Mitchell take on Jon Richardson and Sarah Millican, while David O'Doherty joins Susie Dent in Dictionary Corner, and maths whizz Rachel Riley is in charge of the numbers and letters.

8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown is regularly hosted by Jimmy Carr with team captains Sean Lock and Jon Richardson.

They take over Channel 4's the classic letters and numbers quiz which typically airs in the early afternoon.

They're joined by Countdown’s resident lexicographer Susie Dent who will preside over Dictionary Corner with a special guest each week.

Plus there is Queen of the Numbers, mathematician Rachel Riley.

You can watch past episodes online now via the All 4 Player here.

Ahead of the new special, try not to laugh at these clips from the show's past five years.

In a series of best bits uploaded by Channel 4, we see all the top moments from what started as a one-off mash up in 2012.

Since then there have been more than 10 series and over 80 episodes of 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Guests in the series have included David Mitchell, Jack Whitehall, Johnny Vegas, Vic Reeves, Bob Mortimer, Reginald D. Hunter, Aisling Bea, David Baddiel and Alex Horne & the Horne Section.

The show is expected to return for new episodes in 2021.