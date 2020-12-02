Top Of The Pops Christmas and New Year line ups confirmed

Here's who's performing on the 2020 Top Of The Pops Christmas and New Year specials.

BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo and TV and radio presenter Fearne Cotton will host two Top Of The Pops specials this festive period.

The two hour-long specials will be filmed at Riverside Studios in Hammersmith, London, and feature new exclusive performances from some of 2020’s most exciting pop stars.

Performing on the Christmas show will be:

AJ Tracey x Aitch

Becky Hill

Celeste

Clean Bandit & Mabel

Ella Henderson

Jamie Cullum

Joel Corry & MNEK

KSI ft. Craig David & Digital Farm Animals

Meanwhile, the New Year Special will a look back at the year in music to bring the year to a close in style.

Those performing will be:

Alfie Templeman

Arlo Parks

Becky Hill

Nathan Dawe ft. KSI & Ella Henderson

Sigala & James Arthur

Wes Nelson ft. Hardy Caprio

YUNGBLUD

Top Of The Pops Christmas Special will be on BBC One on Friday 25 December at 11:55AM and Top Of The Pops New Year Special will be on BBC One Friday 31 December at 4:20PM.

As well as the new performances, both shows will also feature live highlights from the past twelve months. Viewers can re-live performances of some of the biggest songs of the year from the likes of Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi and Dua Lipa.

Clara Amfo said: “I’m delighted to be part of Top of the Pops this year. As we know, 2020 has been a challenge and as always music is a constant balm for us! I’m really looking forward to celebrating the artists with Fearne and everyone watching at home.”

Fearne Cotton added: “I’m delighted to be returning to host Top of the Pops with Clara again this year. It’s always a brilliant way to round off the year in music, and this year more than ever we’re all in need of a bit of sparkle!

"There have been some brilliant musical moments in 2020 and we can’t wait to celebrate some of the biggest tracks and artists with everyone at home.”

Picture: BBC