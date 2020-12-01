How To Spend It Well At Christmas: Where to buy tonight's products

How To Spend It Well At Christmas With Phillip Schofield was back tonight - here's where to buy the products featured!

It’s been a year like no other and as Christmas approaches, Phillip Schofield returns with a brand new three-part series hoping to bring viewers some much needed joy by helping them spend their festive funds in the best possible way.

In the second episode (Tuesday 1 December), Phillip and his team of experts give viewers the low down on some of this year’s best gifts and gadgets, from unique postal gifts to delicious food kits, so that they can spoil their loved ones this Christmas and make the most of their festive budget.

Tech gadgets

Tech journalist Georgie Barrat gave Phillip the low down on her best buys for this year - and from a retro camera to the latest VR kit, there’s something for everyone.

instax SQUARE SQ1 - Buy here.

Simplehuman Hi-Fi Sensor Mirror - Buy here.

Oculus Quest 2 - Buy here

Fitness gadgets

With many people spending more time at home this year, home fitness equipment has taken off, so ex-footballer Chris Kamara and his son Jack joined GB gymnasts Ellie and Becky Downie to see what fitness gifts were worth the price tag and should be on Christmas lists. The products featured were:

Mirafit Core Exercise Sliders - Buy here

JAXJOX Adjustable Kettlebell Connect - Buy here

Beast Gear Boxing Reflex Ball - Buy here

Brazyn Morph Collapsible Roller - Buy here

Portable Coffee Makers

Phillip asked some happy campers to put three different portable coffee makers through their paces.

Hario V60 Dripper - Buy here.

Barista & Co Brew It Stick - Buy here.

Aeropress Coffee Maker - Buy here.

Dog toys

Dogs love a game of fetch so the team put four toys to the test by dog behaviourist Ali Taylor.

Man's Best Friend Ball Launcher - Buy here

Nerf Dog Stomper - Buy here

Ruffwear Hover Craft Flying Disc - Buy here

Kong Wavz Bunji Ball - Buy here.

Dog beds

Dog behaviourist Ali Taylor also looked into some top dog beds.

AmazonBasics Pet Sofa Lounger - Buy here

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Mattress - Buy here.

Herringbone Dog Bed - Balmoral Nest - Buy here.

Cheap kitchen gadgets

Chef Matt Tebbutt rated some all time-saving kitchen gadgets.

Strawberry Top Remover - Buy here.

MagiPull Ring Opener - Buy here.

Orange Peelers - Buy here.

How To Spend It Well At Christmas will be back later this month on ITV with the third and final episode of the 2020 series.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub here.