After its special last Christmas, there's been lots of questions about Gavin and Stacey returning for a new series.

The BBC recently confirmed its 2020 Christmas line up with the full schedule over the festive period revealed.

Advertisements

There won't be a new Christmas special of Gavin & Stacey this year - but last year's episode will be repeated.

You'll be able to re-watch the one-off again on Christmas Eve (Thursday 24 December) at 8:40PM on BBC One.

As for a new series or special, Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore recently told the BBC News of Gavin and Stacey's potential return: "That wasn't something that was going to happen this year," before adding: "One day."

As for when that "one day" will be, don't expect it soon.

Ruth Jones, who co-wrote the series and starred as Nessa, recently told This Morning that there were currently no plans to write any new episodes.

Advertisements

She told hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford: "There aren't any plans to write anything.

"Obviously James [Corden] is in America and I'm in Wales. The joy of our last special is that if we never go back to Barry, we'll always wonder what happened next."

She added: "I quite like leaving it hanging. I'm sorry I don't have any better news."

Last year's Christmas special aired to a huge audience of more than 12 million viewers.

Returning 10 years after the previous episode had last aired, the one-off ended on a cliff hanger as Nessa proposed to Smithy, played by James Corden.

For now you can watch all past episodes of Gavin & Stacey via BBC iPlayer.

Picture: BBC