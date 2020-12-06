After its special last Christmas, there's been lots of questions about Gavin and Stacey returning for a new series.
The BBC recently confirmed its 2020 Christmas line up with the full schedule over the festive period revealed.
There won't be a new Christmas special of Gavin & Stacey this year - but last year's episode will be repeated.
You'll be able to re-watch the one-off again on Christmas Eve (Thursday 24 December) at 8:40PM on BBC One.
As for a new series or special, Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore recently told the BBC News of Gavin and Stacey's potential return: "That wasn't something that was going to happen this year," before adding: "One day."
As for when that "one day" will be, don't expect it soon.
Ruth Jones, who co-wrote the series and starred as Nessa, recently told This Morning that there were currently no plans to write any new episodes.
She told hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford: "There aren't any plans to write anything.
"Obviously James [Corden] is in America and I'm in Wales. The joy of our last special is that if we never go back to Barry, we'll always wonder what happened next."
She added: "I quite like leaving it hanging. I'm sorry I don't have any better news."
Last year's Christmas special aired to a huge audience of more than 12 million viewers.
Returning 10 years after the previous episode had last aired, the one-off ended on a cliff hanger as Nessa proposed to Smithy, played by James Corden.
For now you can watch all past episodes of Gavin & Stacey via BBC iPlayer.
