This Morning confirms Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary as new regular hosts

This Morning has confirmed changes to its presenting line up from 2021.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary will join the team, hosting Friday shows from 8 January 2021.

Advertisements

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will continue to front the show Monday to Thursdays while Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will host during key holidays.

Alison said: “I never dreamt that when I first joined This Morning - initially for a few months - that I would still be there 19 years later. I genuinely care about the show and the viewers who watch, so it’s a huge privilege and honour to be hosting a show I adore so much. I’m just really excited to be doing even more of what I love alongside the lovely Dermot.”

Dermot added: “I'm deeply thrilled and honoured to be joining the This Morning team next year. We have huge shoes to fill and we are well aware what a privilege it is to be stepping into them. Above all, we want to have fun and for you to be able to kick your weekend off with a smile, especially given the year we've all had.

"So I'm delighted to be co-hosting with the living embodiment of sunshine on a rainy day. I can't wait to get started.”

Meanwhile, Eamonn and Ruth tweeted after the news: "It’s a changing of the guard on Fridays from January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years. Have a Ball you two! It’s not Goodbye from us, it’s simply Au Revoir until the next half term."

Managing Director, ITV Daytime, Emma Gormley said: “We are delighted that Alison and Dermot will be joining the main presenting family on This Morning.

Advertisements

"Alison has provided some of the most memorable moments on the show in recent times and teamed up with the brilliant Dermot we think they are a great pairing in addition to our fabulous presenting line up of Holly & Phil and Eamonn & Ruth.”

This Morning airs weekdays on ITV fro 10AM.