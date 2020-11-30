The Undoing bigger than Game Of Thrones for Sky Atlantic

The Undoing has launched to more viewers than Game Of Thrones, Sky Atlantic has revealed.

Starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, the Sky Atlantic limited series is based on the book You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz.

The psychological drama follows Grace Fraser (Kidman) as she is forced to question her entire life in the aftermath of a violent death, a missing husband, and a suspicious affair.

The series launched with almost 3 million consolidated viewers, making it bigger than the launch of Game of Thrones in 2011.

Sky reports that the first three episodes already have audiences of over 2.5 million viewers, growing each week as more and more people discover the show and catch up on the series so far. Once the series is complete, The Undoing is on track to become the biggest US series to ever launch on Sky Atlantic.

The Undoing has also overtaken other recent launches from Sky Atlantic’s ambitious US drama slate including Watchmen, True Detective and Big Little Lies.

Managing Director of Content at Sky, Zai Bennett said: “The Undoing has kept us all guessing and is on track to be the biggest US series to ever launch on Sky Atlantic. Tune in tonight for the big reveal, and if you haven’t watched it just yet, now is the time to binge the whole series.”

The Undoing airs at 10PM on Monday nights with the final episode airing tonight (30 November). You can watch all six episodes now on Sky and NOW TV.