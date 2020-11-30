BBC One reveals New Year's Eve celebrations with Alicia Keys concert

Alicia Keys is set to headline a night of entertainment on BBC One this New Year's Eve.

There will be an unmissable night of fun, laughter, music and more as we say goodbye to 2020 and look ahead to 2021.

Like most things in 2020, the celebrations will be rather different than normal with no big fireworks display at the London Eye this year.

The BBC will begin the night at 9PM with The Big New Year’s In as Paddy McGuinness hosts a fabulous party and starts the countdown to 2021 in his own hilarious style.

A galaxy of stars will join Paddy to wave goodbye to an extraordinary year in a one hour, live extravaganza of fun, music, games and surprises…plus the whole nation is invited to play along in a hilarious quiz of 2020 from the comfort of their sofas.

Then after the BBC News and Weather there will be a special New Year’s Eve edition of The Graham Norton Show. Graham will preside over his traditional end of year talk show joined by his very special guests Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Tom Hanks, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Jessica Chastain and Nish Kumar, plus music from Sophie Ellis Bextor.

Following that, BBC One has announced multi-award winning global superstar Alicia Keys will be taking to the stage to introduce and perform a very special set of songs across two 30-minute shows, broadcast to the nation either side of the Midnight Countdown.

Alicia Keys Rocks New Year’s Eve will be recorded on location in Los Angeles, bringing viewers at home her best loved hits and plenty more besides.

In-between the performances, Happy New Year Live! will air as Big Ben chimes in the New Year with an unforgettable and very special midnight moment for viewers to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes.

Kate Phillips, Acting Controller BBC One said: “BBC One will be hosting an extremely entertaining New Year’s Eve night in, one that the whole nation is invited to.”

