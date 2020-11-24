Bulletproof: Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters return for three-part special

Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters return for a three-part special of Bulletproof set in South Africa.

After two hugely successful series of Sky Original, Bulletproof: South Africa is to air on Wednesday 20 January 2021 on Sky One and NOW TV.

The new series sees the boys take a much-needed vacation from their London day-job and head to Cape Town, South Africa.

Sky tease: "Unfortunately for our two holidaymakers, things don’t quite go to plan. While trying to relax after a tough year, Bishop, Pike and his family soon find themselves caught up in the frightening kidnap of a young girl.

"Having befriended the young girl’s parents earlier that day, Bishop and Pike decide it’s their duty to use their expertise to help the couple win their daughter back. The kidnappers demand an unreasonable reward for the safe return of the girl, but have no idea who they’re now up against.

Paul Gilbert, Executive Producer for Sky, said: “We’re really excited to see TV’s favourite cop duo back in action, but transported from the mean streets of London to one of the most beautiful coastlines on the planet.

"Played brilliantly by Noel and Ashley, Bishop and Pike will offer a New Year thrill ride to die-hard fans of the show and new viewers alike, as they navigate their way through an unfamiliar world to seek justice in their inimitable style.”

Allan Niblo, co-founder of programme makers Vertigo Films, added: “I’m thrilled to have Bishop and Pike burst onto our TV screens with a ray of sunshine to brighten up any dull January. Expect carnage, mayhem and comradery as they take on formidable new enemies.”

Bulletproof: South Africa is to air on Sky One on Wednesday 20 January 2021 and will also be available on streaming service and NOW TV.