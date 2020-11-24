Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing will be back later this year for a Christmas special.

The hour-long Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing follows Bob Mortimer returning to his childhood roots in Middlesbrough where he will fish the River Esk and Tees with his dear friend and angling mentor Paul Whitehouse.

As well as trying to catch the glorious Grayling, Bob is also going to try to ignite the joy of Christmas in Paul, who thinks the magic of the season has been lost to commercialism.

Bob will host their office party for two, help cook a memorable Christmas dinner and together they will chat to fellow Middlesbrough lad Chris Rea.

They also meet Laurie, from a national charity organisation, who tells us how we can all look out for lonely people over the holidays.

Will Paul finally see the magic of Christmas through Bob’s eyes? A very big surprise at the end of the programme could guarantee it!

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Christmas Fishing airs Sunday, 13 December at 8:10PM on BBC Two.

Also confirmed for Christmas 2020 is a Christmas special of Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat Christmas Special

The Christmas tree is up, the tea lights are sparkling, wood burns in the fire pit... From gloriously pink cocktails to doughnuts the festive season is upon us and Nigella brings joy, warmth and a little kitchen table tourism with food to brighten up even the darkest days.

Outside in her garden Nigella enjoys the first of many treats, her delicious Linzer cookies and then she is off for a wintery walk through the woods where she divulges her plans and menus for a festive feast.

Back at home, work begins on the meal to be shared with a few select friends. There is a Nordic theme running through the recipes - pickled red cabbage and cucumber salad, no knead black bread to accompany smoked salmon, the perfect partner to cocktails of pomegranate fizz.

Norwegian pork ribs follow, cooked so that the skin becomes deliciously light and crispy and the meat just melts in the mouth.

Nigella signs off from the festive season by taking inspiration from a Dutch New Year’s eve tradition of Oliebollen and Appelflappen - doughnuts lightly dusted in icing sugar to be enjoyed by the fire pit.

