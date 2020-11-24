Miranda Hart to host BBC One Christmas special

Miranda Hart is to host a new BBC One entertainment show, Miranda's Games with Showbiz Names.

A one-off special will air this festive period.

The show will see three celebrity couples join Miranda from the comfort of their own homes to compete in a series of riotous Christmas games.

"An expert in the art of homemade mischief, Miranda will lead the celebrity players through a host of outrageous challenges, bringing out their silly sides and competitive spirit for a Christmas games night like no other," the BBC tease.

Celebrities appearing in the special and an air date are to be announced.

Miranda's Games with Showbiz Names is based on the Celebrity Game Face which airs in the US with Kevin Hart.

The show won't be Miranda's first festive special, previously fronting Miranda Does Christmas on Channel 4 in 2017.