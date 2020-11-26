BBC One announces new comedy sitcom Pandemonium

BBC has announced new comedy Pandemonium to air over the Christmas period.

The one-off 30 minute show will form part of BBC One's festive special.

A teaser reads: "2020 has been an absolute nightmare for the Jessop family (amongst others). Having seen their finances and future plans devastated, they’ve also had to abandon their holiday of a lifetime to California.

"With family morale at an all-time low, the Jessops decide they’re going to have their summer holiday after all, even if it means doing it in December. In Margate. All filmed by their youngest son, Pandemonium charts the Jessops last, dogged attempt at some quality family time in 2020, despite the best efforts of a global pandemic to pull them apart."

Pandemonium features an all star cast including Katherine Parkinson (Defending the Guilty, The IT Crowd) as Rachel, Jim Howick (Sex Education, Ghosts) as Paul, Alison Steadman (Gavin & Stacey, Hold the Sunset) as Sue, Tom Basen (After Life, Plebs) as Robin and Tori Allen-Martin (Pure, Unforgotten) as Cherry.

An air date is to be confirmed.