What's On TV tonight? Top picks for Tuesday, 22 December

Here are our top picks from tonight's TV (Tuesday, 22 December).

From slapstick comedy to a Bridget Jones documentary, here's a selection of what's on TV this evening...

The Goes Wrong Show - BBC One, 7PM

The Goes Wrong Show (pictured) is back for a Christmas special as the Cornley Drama Society (attempt to) perform their take on the classic Nativity story, generously funded by a corporate sponsor after the BBC's refusal to pay for any more of the Cornley Dramatic Society’s work.

As ever, all soon descends into chaos; an ingenious pop-up book set proves a physical danger to both cast and crew, the Angel Gabriel develops a firework obsession, the actors inside a donkey have a terrible falling out resulting in unnecessary nudity and there is much more fire than anyone anticipated. Oh, and the baby Jesus is eaten by a sheep. In between, the greatest story ever told is told.

All Creatures Great And Small - Channel 5, 9PM

Fresh from the new series earlier this year comes a new one-off festive special of Channel 5's All Creatures Great And Small.

It's Christmas Eve and the day before Helen's much-anticipated wedding to Hugh, and everyone is gathering to celebrate at the Skeldale Christmas party. However, James is called away to help with a dog in labour, so Helen asks to go with him to get away from all the wedding talk, only for a descending fog to trap the pair in the Dales overnight. The vet promises he will get her back in time for her wedding in the morning, all the while wondering if he will be able to suppress his true feelings for her.

The cast stars Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon, Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall, Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon and Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson.

Being Bridget Jones - BBC Two, 9PM

2020 marks 25 years since Bridget Jones made her first appearance - in a newspaper column detailing her rocky relationships with men, booze, fags… and knicker elastic. One of the defining figures of the 1990s, Helen Fielding’s comic creation was an instant cultural phenomenon.

This one-off documentary celebrates Bridget Jones and the legacy of Helen Fielding’s character. In the age of Fleabag and #MeToo, the film explores how Bridget’s story reflects changing attitudes to women - and the way their stories are told. Being Bridget will feature interviews with Helen Fielding and the friends who inspired the original characters along with rarely seen archive and celebrity fans playing tribute.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (FILM) - BBC One, 7:55PM

Tom Holland, Michael Keaton and Robert Downey Jr star as Peter Parker balances life as an ordinary high-schooler with his superhero alter-ego Spider-Man, while waiting in vain to join his mentor Iron Man on a world-saving mission.

Determined to prove he is ready for bigger challenges, he investigates a spree of crimes committed with advanced weapons - leading him into a battle with a ruthless winged enemy on the hunt for priceless technology.

Picture: BBC