The Chase breaks viewing figure records as it adds new Chaser

The Chase broke viewing figures this week with the biggest numbers in its 11 year run.

The latest episode on Thursday, 19 November - which saw the introduction of a new Chaser - had an audience of 4.9 million.

Not only was it The Chase's biggest ever rating it was the most watched daytime show of the year across all channels, excluding News & Sport.

This broke The Chase’s own all-time record, which had been set only the day before (18 November) with 4.8 million viewrs On both days more than a third [34 per cent] of TV viewers tuned in to watch the show, ITV have said.

Thursday night saw The Chase introduce its sixth Chaser, the first newbie in five years.

40-year-old Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis from Dublin joined the show after previously appearing as a contestant, facing Paul in 2017.

Of turning Chaser to join the smash hit series, Darragh said: “I'm so pleased to be the sixth Chaser. It's brilliant to be on such an amazing quiz team, and so much fun working with Bradley Walsh. It's such an exciting opportunity and I can't wait to take on more contestants!"

Host Bradley Walsh added: “Another Chaser? ANOTHER CHASER? That’s another person cleverer than me on The Chase. I must have words with the producers. But I can’t wait to educate Darragh on the important things in life; custard creams, cowboy films and real ale.”

Darragh joins Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty and Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha.

The Chase continues weekday evenings on ITV at 5PM. You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub.