Little Mix celebrate ten years since their rise to fame on The X Factor this weekend.

The group appear on The Jonathan Ross Show this Saturday night on ITV for a chat about their brand new album.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock says: “It doesn’t feel that long. It still feels new. It’s not, not exciting anymore.”

After watching back a clip from X Factor, Perrie Edwards admits: “That makes me feel emotional, so cute.”

Jade Thirlwall adds: “We performed a Nicki Minaj song then, 10 years later we were performing with her!”

The three piece were without Jesy Nelson on the show after it was announced she was taking an 'extended break' from the group.

Speaking about life in a girl group, Perrie shares: “I don’t think we expected it to be this hard. When you’re young and you think of being a popstar, you think, ‘Oh I want everyone to love me and ask for my autograph…’ then you get thrown into it and you’re like, ‘Holy s*** balls it’s a lot’.

"We don’t rest, we don’t sleep. But we love success so we’re willing to work for it and it’s been an amazing 10 years!”

Leigh-Anne continues: “People don’t see how hard it is, the things that go on behind the scenes. People don’t understand the pressure. People sometimes see popstars and think, ‘Oh it is glam and glitz’, but really it’s hard.”

Of the support they have Jade adds: “We’ve got each other, that’s the beauty of being in a band. We just stay grounded with our friends and family. When we get time off we go straight home and see the family. Our mams would be the first to tell us off if we were getting a bit big headed.”

Leigh-Anne says: “Our mums are our biggest fans. We’ve got a group chat... [They’re called the] ‘Mummy mixers’.”

Speaking of their sixth album, Confetti, Leigh-Anne says: “We had it done before lockdown, we were quite lucky. This album came so naturally we didn’t overthink, we love it.”

Also on The Jonathan Ross Show this week are the nation's favourite PE teacher Joe Wicks and comedian Michael McIntyre.

The Jonathan Ross Show, Saturday 21 November, 9:50PM on ITV.