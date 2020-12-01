For The Love of Britain 2020 episodes from new ITV series

For The Love of Britain is the new UK travel series on ITV narrated by Julie Walters.

The ten-part show will see Julie Walters invite viewers to take a great escape into our great outdoors.

Britain - the majestic isle we call home - is made up of some gloriously varied landscapes. Sitting within those landscapes are the cherished places we never tire of and plenty of hidden gems many of us are yet to discover. For The Love of Britain provides a guide to both, taking us on a journey through all that’s truly great about our country.

With the help of some familiar faces, the series explores the length and breadth of the nation, with each episode focussing on a different part of the UK. From our lakes, to our peaks and our sweeping coastline, viewers will be guided through our green and pleasant island home... from those who both live in it and love it.

Episodes will air Tuesdays at 7:30PM on ITV from 1 December. You'll also be able to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.

For The Love of Britain episodes

Episode 1 - Cornwall and Devon - 1 December

The opening episode is set in Cornwall and Devon, two counties attracting millions of hikers, holidaymakers and surfers every year.

Julia Bradbury heads off on one of the nation’s best-loved walking trails, the rugged South West Coastal Path. Robson Green takes to the skies for a bird’s eye view of Cornwall’s St Agnes heritage coast. On the historic St Michael’s Mount, Ben Fogle experiences gardening at a whole new level, and Liz Bonnin gets up close to some amazing wildlife in the waters off Devon’s Lundy Island.

Episode 2 - Lake District - 8 December

The second episode visits Britain’s most popular national park, the Lake District.

Julia Bradbury will be hiking up England’s third highest peak, the mighty Helvellyn. Ben Fogle tests his own head for heights with an unusual climbing experience at Honister slate mine. In the wild Borrowdale Valley, Ray Mears meets some of Britain’s biggest ants, while Ade Edmondson captains a vintage steamer on the waters of lake Ullswater.

Episode 3 - Scotland - 15 December

This week the programme explores the magic and mystery of the Islands and highlands of Scotland.

Julia Bradbury hikes the West Highland Way, while Robson Green attempts to dive for scallops off the Isle of Skye. At the historic Edinburgh castle local boy Rory Bremner finds an unusual way to set his watch. And in the waters around the Isle of Mull Liz Bonin gets up close with some rare sea creatures.

Details on further episodes are to be confirmed.

