The Royal Variety Performance 2020 line up and date have been confirmed.

This year's show has not been cancelled with Jason Manford to host this Year’s Royal Variety Performance in Blackpool in front of a virtual audience.

Jason will front the show at the historic Blackpool Opera House in the Winter Gardens Complex, the first time the Royal Variety Performance has left London since 2011 and the first time in Blackpool since 2009

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales will deliver a special message to the charity and the artistes performing in the show, as he looks forward to this exceptional evening of entertainment.

Royal Variety Performance 2020 line up

2020’s stellar line-up includes the inspirational and much-loved Captain Sir Thomas Moore who captured the nation’s hearts with his fundraising efforts during the pandemic. He will be joining forces from his home for an exclusive performance with legendary singer and entertainer Michael Ball who will be on stage at the Opera House with the NHS choir to perform their chart-topping anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

The evening will also herald the welcome return of musical theatre with an exclusive performance from the award-winning Sheridan Smith as Cilla in the heart-warming and spectacular Cilla The Musical and a mesmerising exclusive from Frozen the Musical starring leading lady Samantha Barks.

There’s more music from British superstar Gary Barlow, Brit Award winner and rising star Celeste, singer and Spice Girl Melanie C and the ever popular Steps.

Also on the line up are magician and TV presenter Stephen Mulhern, West End singing sensation Marisha Wallace and Kenyan acrobats The Black Blues Brothers.

They'll be joined by musical comedian and Britain’s Got Talent 2020 winner Jon Courtenay, plus stand ups Jo Caulfield and Daliso Chaponda.

Royal Variety Performance 2020 date

The star studded spectacular will film on Sunday 29 November in front of a virtual audience and following the latest government guidelines.

The show will air on ITV in December with a date and time to be confirmed.

Jason Manford said: “After appearing at the Royal Variety Performance three times since 2009, it is an honour and a privilege to be hosting the show this year. It’s been a hugely difficult year for everybody, so I hope that for a couple of hours on a cold Winter’s night in Blackpool, we can take people’s minds off things and do what us Brits do best; have a laugh.

The event is staged in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, whose patron is Her Majesty The Queen. The money raised from the show helps those people from the world of entertainment in need of care and assistance.