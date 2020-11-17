The Vicar Of Dibley to return with Dawn French for Christmas specials

Dawn French will return as Geraldine Grainger for three special Christmas episodes of The Vicar Of Dibley.

The Vicar Of Dibley In Lockdown will air this festive period on BBC One.

Each of the three short episodes will run for 10 minutes and star Dawn French alongside James Fleet as Hugo Horton.

The BBC share: "During lockdown, post lockdown and pre-another-lockdown, Geraldine has been writing and delivering monthly sermons to her parishioners via Zoom… when she can make it work. These new thoughts on life (and chocolate) will air after repeat showings of classic episodes of the multi-award winning The Vicar of Dibley, this Christmas on BBC One.

"Geraldine will be helped by Hugo Horton (James Fleet) as well some of the local primary school children as the Vicar discusses all the important topics, including how it’s never a good idea to let Owen Newitt cut your hair, or make home-made wine. The very dearly departed Alice Tinker is also still an important presence in the village, with some residents still looking for lost buttons and the arrival of decimalisation."

Dawn French said: "Back in the dog collar, back in Dibley and back on your telly at Xmas. I couldn't be happier. Bless you."

Writer Richard Curtis commented: "Like every village in the country, there's been a lot happening in Dibley this year - and Dawn has got a lot to say about it."

Shane Allen, Controller Comedy Commissioning, added: "This triple festive treat from the nations favourite fun-loving vicar is the warm comedy hug we've all missed."

For now you can watch all past episodes of The Vicar Of Dibley on the BBC iPlayer here.