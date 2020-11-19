Paul O'Grady's Great British Escape is the new UK travel series on ITV.

The six-part show will see presenter Paul O’Grady shares the beautiful sights, stories and secrets of his beloved adopted home county, Kent.

With foreign holidays off the cards, Paul’s heading off in search of thrills, spills and misadventure on his very own doorstep, from his Kent farm. He will escape across all corners of the county to discover the weird, wonderful, extraordinary and unusual gems that Kent has to offer.

From exploring some of the county’s extraordinary scenery and wildlife to unearthing quirky tales of local history and tradition – Paul is on a mission to share the ultimate Kent staycation and lots of laughter along the way.

Paul says: “I was born in a quaint little hamlet called Tranmere in Birkenhead and when I grew up I emigrated down south and had quite a good fling with London for a few years.

"Then I found myself down here in Kent and I’ve been here for over 20 happy years, I love the place.”

Episodes air at 8PM weekly on Wednesday on ITV or you can watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.

Paul O'Grady's Great British Escape episodes

Episode 1 - 11 November

In episode one, Paul kicks-off his adventure by taking to the skies in style, hacking hops, meeting a moody sea eagle and learning the secrets behind a stunning historical castle.

Episode 2 - 18 November

This episode sees Paul explore his neck of the woods in Kent – the spectacular Romney Marshes and Dungeness. This unique, mystical landscape is full of extremes, and despite having lived here over 20 years, Paul discovers it’s still full of surprises and the unexpected.

Episode 3 - 25 November

This episode sees Paul head off on an expedition to explore Kent’s stunning coastline that stretches over 350 miles, hiding many surprising secrets. Paul’s escape starts in Dover Harbour where he boards a speed boat to blast along the iconic white cliffs.

The journey takes Paul past wartime tunnels and over long-lost shipwrecks before having an emotional encounter with some of Kent’s more unexpected residents; a colony of harbour seals living on a disused MOD navy base.

Details on further episodes are to be confirmed.

Picture: ITV/Olga Productions