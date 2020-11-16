Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad series 3 coming to ITV in 2021

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Bad will be back for a third series in 2021, ITV has confirmed.

The father and son duo will return for a brand-new six-part series of their hit show, heading out on a new road trip in their RV.

For the third outing, Bradley and son Barney will travel across Europe, taking part in experiences and challenges along the way.

A teaser from ITV shares: "Bradley usually spends his holidays on the same old golden beaches of Portugal, so Barney wants to show him exactly what the rest of Europe has on offer, starting in The Netherlands and taking in Germany, Switzerland and Slovenia before finishing in Italy.

"As always, Barney will be pushing his dad to the limits with more thrill-seeking activities like ski-jumping, paragliding and even a bungee jump.

"They’ll also immerse themselves in the local culture, enjoying everything from Swiss yodeling to Bavarian finger wrestling."

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad series 3 is expected to debut in January 2021 on ITV.

It's the third series of the show which originally started in 2019 with a four-part run. After viewing figures of more than 6 million, a longer six-part series aired at the start of this year.

You can currently watch Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad's first two series online via the ITV Hub here.

The series is narrated by Alexander Armstrong.

Picture: ITV/Hungry Bear Media