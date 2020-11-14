John Lewis has unveiled its 2020 Christmas advert - but what's the song featured?

The 2-minute long spot was revealed this week, focusing on kindness.

This year's latest traditional Christmas advert from John Lewis promotes a Give a Little Love charity campaign, aiming to to raise money over Christmas to help lives through food redistribution charity FareShare and Home-Start as well as local charities chosen by stores.

Announcing the advert - which you can watch below - John Lewis said: "We believe that the world would be a better place if we all gave a little more love. So this year we're celebrating kindness, whether large or small, showing how each and every act of love has a positive impact on the world around us, as we pass them on to others."

The ad features a host of characters and is told with a mix of traditional animation, CGI and live action.

You can watch the 2020 John Lewis Christmas advert in the video above.

The song featured on the advert is A Little Love by Celeste, an original song released especially for the ad.

The music from the John Lewis advert is available to download and stream online here.

The advert will have its TV premiere on ITV during The Voice UK final on Saturday night.

James Bailey, the boss of Waitrose, said: “The pandemic has highlighted the growing inequalities across the country, with those who are already most vulnerable disproportionately impacted.

“Each year festive adverts come and go – and some are remembered more vividly than others. But our advertising this year will leave a lasting legacy and, in that way, we hope it won’t just be for Christmas.

“We did consider whether it was right to produce an ad this year at all. However, FareShare and Home-Start told us how much of a difference this campaign could make.”

