Children In Need 2020: Tonight's schedule, line up and what to expect...

Children In Need 2020 is here and tonight sees the annual telethon on BBC One.

But what time is it all on and what can we expect? Here's ALL you need to know!

Tonight's Children In Need schedule

The fun starts at 7PM on BBC One as the biggest comedy party on the planet is broadcast live from Elstree Television Studios. Hosting Children In Need 2020 throughout the night will be Mel Giedroyc, Stephen Mangan, Alex Scott MBE and Chris Ramsey.

With live performances, sketches, music acts, fundraising films and guest appearances from some of the nation’s most loved stars, prepare for an unmissable night of entertainment and fundraising for the whole family.

As well as tuning on via the TV, you can also watch Children In Need online via the BBC iPlayer.

The show will be shorter than usual this year due to the pandemic, running to 10PM.

Tonight's Children In Need line up and times

Here's what to expect from the night and all the times you need...

The One Show does Children in Need

The night of entertainment will include a special segment from The One Show hosted by Alex Jones and Ade Adepitan MBE which will see the finale of this year’s The One Show Rickshaw challenge as well as other highlights.

Joe Wicks - 19:35PM

Joe Wicks checks in fresh from his 24 hour PE challenge.

The Repair Shop - 19:45PM

In a thatched barn in the English countryside, The Repair Shop is the workshop of dreams… a magical place, where battered and broken family heirlooms are brought back to life by a team of talented restorers.

In a Children in Need special, Jay Blades and Teddy Bear Ladies Amanda and Julie, carry out a unique restoration for a young girl who really deserves a treat.

Musical performances - 20:10PM, 20:20PM, 21:20PM & 21:50PM

There’ll be an abundance of singing and dancing from the best of the West End, with performances from Cinderella The Musical (20:10PM) and the cast of SIX! (21:20PM)

Also singing live is the sensational Beverley Knight (21:50PM) AND with a performance recorded especially for BBC Children in Need, is the multi award-winning Shawn Mendes (20:20PM).

Strictly Come Dancing for Children In Need - 20:45PM

Members of the public appear in this special Children In Need video from Strictly Come Dancing, joined by the 2020 cast of celebrities and professionals performing a unique routine to ‘Shut Up and Dance’ by Walk the Moon.

The Wall - 20:55PM

Danny Dyer presents a special EastEnders crossover especially for BBC Children in Need as two of Walford’s finest take on The Wall.

Fellow cast members Tony Clay and Roger Griffiths - who play Callum Highway and Mitch Baker - face tricky questions all about the beloved soap in the freefall round of The Wall as they attempt to win money for disadvantaged children around the UK.

King Gary - 21:05PM

The title star of BBC sitcom King Gary will do his best to drum up donations in a special sketch.

The Goes Wrong Show - 21:15PM

Here comes trouble… The cast of BBC One’s The Goes Wrong Show decide to a do a special sketch especially for BBC Children in Need. But what could possibly go wrong?

Pudsey Bear: Behind the Bandana - 21:40PM

Despite his long-standing role with BBC Children in Need, very little is known about the big yellow Bear’s private life outside of his charity work - until now.

With contributions from the who’s who of the entertainment, music and drama worlds, expect some surprising revelations and to see Pudsey Bear in a whole new light.

And of course, throughout the night there will be a look at how Children In Need makes a huge difference to disadvantaged children and young people in the UK.

Children In Need 2020 airs 7-10PM on BBC One on Friday, 13 November.

For more information on Children In Need and to donate, visit bbcchildreninneed.co.uk.

