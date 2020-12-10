The Real Full Monty On Ice cast of celebrities and when it's on TV

The Real Full Monty On Ice is on its way to ITV - here's when it's on TV and who's on the cast.

The shows with the most front on British television are returning this festive season and promise to be bolder and ballsier than ever before.

For 2020 a new line-up of brave celebrities will perform daring strip routines by doing the full monty on ice, in a winter wonderland spectacular - without a thermal in sight.

As always, they'll be led by Ashley Banjo and Coleen Nolan on their journey to raise awareness of cancers in intimate areas of the body and the crucial importance of early self-checks to help save lives.

The Real Full Monty On Ice line up of celebrities

Stepping up to reveal all on ice this year are Woman’s Hour legend Dame Jenni Murray, actress Linda Lusardi, Love Island’s Shaunghna Phillips, actress Hayley Tamaddon and This Morning’s Dr Zoe Williams.

While baring all for the boys will be rugby star Gareth Thomas, actor Jamie Lomas, singer Jake Quickenden, jockey Bob Champion, Diversity’s Perri Kiely and Love Island’s Chris Hughes.

To push them even harder, Ashley has asked some of the former Dancing on Ice professional skaters to perform with the celebrities and DOI’s Dan Whiston will be creating some amazing ice dance routines to get everyone into the Christmas spirit.

The Dancing On Ice professionals appearing include Alex Murphy, Sylvain Longchambon, Alex Demetriou, Vicky Ogden, Maria Fillipov, Katie Stainsby, Oscar Peter, Arthur Ebel, Matthew Fogg, Poppy Miles, David King and Stacey Kemp.

Now in its fourth year and the celebrities have tough acts to follow - but with less health checks taking place during lockdown for crucial early diagnosis, the message has never been more important.

All have stories to tell about how cancer has touched the lives of themselves or those closest to them.

The Real Full Monty On Ice

The fresh set of male and female stars will learn their whole super-sized routine from scratch, before revealing all to the nation in two 90-minute specials to demonstrate the importance of shedding body inhibitions and making checks in intimate areas to prevent cancer.

The Real Full Monty On Ice is on Monday 14 and Tuesday 15 December at 9PM on ITV.