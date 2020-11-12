How To Win A Game Show: Bradley Walsh to front ITV special

Bradley Walsh is to front a new game show special on ITV this year.

Bradley Walsh’s How To Win A Game Show gives viewers the inside track on how to win big on their favourite quizzes and giveaway shows.

Filled with the quick wit and laugh-out-loud comedy fans love from host of The Chase, Mr Walsh, it stars some of the best presenters in the business including Ant and Dec, Stephen Mulhern and Ben Shephard.

They all give their top tips and cheeky insights into how to beat the game show gods and take home some serious prizes.

Picture: ITV/Matt Frost