The Cube Celebrity Christmas special to star McFly stars and Emily Atack

Phillip Schofield will be back with a one-off Christmas special of The Cube this festive season.

Fresh from the show's recent revival, as a brand-new batch of celebrity pairings prepare to take on the mighty Cube this Christmas.

The first set of celebs hoping to sprinkle some Christmas cheer on the iconic Perspex box and walk away with a sack load of cash for charity are McFly’s Danny Jones and Dougie Poynter.

They'll be followed by comedian and I'm A Celebrity star Emily Atack who takes part alongside her mum Kate Robbins.

Competing for a jackpot of £250,000 for their chosen charities, each of the two teams will have nine lives to complete seven games, each worth an increasing amount of money, as they move closer to the huge jackpot.

The celebrities will have to overcome extreme nerves and frustration as they take on deceivingly simple tasks such as bouncing a ball into a container, balancing on a beam or stopping a clock at precisely 10 seconds. But will they have what it takes to beat The Cube?

The Cube Celebrity Christmas special will air later this year on ITV with a date to be confirmed.

For now you can watch recent episodes online via the ITV Hub here.

Picture: ITV