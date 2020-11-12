Famous faces reveal their top streaming picks on All 4

A host of famous faces have shared what they're streaming for free on All 4.

Launched this week, Celebrity Watchlists is a new page on the platform where iconic names reveal their favourite shows, which currently have a home on All 4.

Advertisements

Those sharing their recommendations include: Liam Charles (Bake Off: The Professionals), comedian Rosie Jones, Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan, Dylan Llewellyn and Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Countdown’s Nick Hewer and Rachel Riley and writer Jack Thorne (writer of National Treasure, The Accident).

They're joined by A Place In The Sun’s Scarlette Douglas and Ben Hillman, Come Dine With Me’s iconic voiceover Dave Lamb, Simon Rimmer from Sunday Brunch and Sarah Mulindwa from E4’s The Sex Clinic.

Find out which of your favourite celebs has been binging The Inbetweeners, rewatching Chewing Gum or catching up with First Dates at https://www.channel4.com/collection/celebrity-watchlists.

Over the coming months, the page will be updated with more and more recognisable faces and recommendations.

Channel 4 will be providing their top picks of what’s hot to watch on All 4 – providing much needed familiarity and comfort and maybe give you some inspiration to try something new!

All 4 recently added a number of hit US TV shows to is streaming service including The West Wing, One Tree Hill, Scrubs, Buffy The Vampire Slayer and its spin-off Angel.