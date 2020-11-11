The Repair Shop 2020 episodes and how to watch online

The Repair Shop is back on BBC One for 2020 - here's all you need to know.

The Repair Shop is a workshop of dreams, presented by Jay Blades and staffed by a team of Britain’s most skilled restoration experts. In every episode, members of the public bring their much loved but broken family treasures for the team to breathe new life into them, while also revealing the personal stories behind the items.

The show first made its debut on UK TV on BBC Two in 2017 before moving to BBC One in the afternoons. It's proved so popular, it now airs in BBC One prime time.

Watch The Repair Shop on TV and online

The Repair Shop currently airs at 8PM on BBC One on Thursday nights. New episodes air weekly.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via BBC iPlayer here.

You can also watch episodes from past series on the iPlayer.

The Repair Shop 2020 episodes

The series returns with eight new episodes from 11 November.

11 November

Sisters Christine Hopkins and Pauline Samways have come from Kidderminster with a tiny but treasured memento that needs Dominic Chinea’s expertise in metal work. Silversmith Brenton West is brought a small mosaic crucifix with an extraordinary story.

Mary Mulroy and grandson Sam from Chesterfield are hoping that Steve Fletcher’s vast mechanical know-how can put wind back in the sails of an army-issued box kite belonging to Mary’s much-missed husband Brian. Finally, antique toy enthusiast David Burville is eager to get going on the repair of a Victorian curiosity.

18 November

Sue Nunn from Chichester would like wood restorer Will Kirk to bring one man’s pride and joy back to its former glory. Restorers Julie Tatchell and Amanda Middleditch have a huge task on their hands when they care for a doll with an extraordinary story.

Art conservator Lucia Scalisi preserves a much-loved piece of a Cambridgeshire village school’s history, when headmistress Gill Davies arrives with a plaque bearing the original deeds from 1838. And Ian Ogilvie from Liverpool is hoping leather expert Suzie Fletcher can restore a handmade love token of yesteryear.

25 November

First to test the Repair Shop’s technical prowess, Julianna Smith from Milton Keynes. She is hoping Mark Stuckey’s mastery of electronics can bring a radio system, handmade by her late father, back to life. Metalwork expert Dominic Chinea is keen to get his hands on his next project, when Jacqui Clark arrives with an item that used to turn heads on the high streets of Kent over 100 years ago, a mini banana barrow!

Andrew Gorrie from Lancashire is hoping leatherwork expert Suzie Fletcher can save a fragile memento with an extraordinary history. Finally, a miniature symbol of a big family tradition is delivered by John McColl from Glasgow, for silversmith Brenton West.

