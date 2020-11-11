In For A Penny to return for new series and Christmas special

In For A Penny has been confirmed for a new series and Christmas special.

Stephen Mulhern will return with his hugely popular on the street game show in the new year.

Advertisements

ITV tease: "The people of the UK beware, Stephen could be coming to a town near you surprising members of the public to take part in hilariously silly and bonkers games."

As always, contestants need a penny to be in the chance of winning a grand, with the new series filming in Torquay, Cambridge, Sheffield, Chester, Barry, Blackpool and Southampton.

The new series will welcome a host of brand-new games including Pet Bet, in which the contestant will be joined by their dogs to be in with a chance to win £100, and Sausage Roll, which sees teams of two attempt to roll a sausage roll across their partner’s body without using their hands.

A Gelato Fun sees one team member attempt to drop the ice cream into a cone that it precariously placed in their partner’s mouth, in Pound Pong, in which players are faced with 10 cups all worth differing amounts, ranging from £1 to £100 - players will have five attempts to accumulate as much cash as they can.

Advertisements

Finally in Pedestrian Question, each contestant will have two minutes to answer as many questions as they can, but the answers will be based on Stephen’s opinion, so they have to guess what Stephen would answer to be in with a chance of winning the cash.

The series will also see the return of the popular games, Pump It Up, Mum’s The Word, Cross Dressing, Driving Me Round The Bend, You Are What You Eat, Drawing A Bank, Weigh To Go, Whatever The Weather and the world famous ‘stop watch game’ which gives shoppers the chance to bag £1,000.

Ahead of the new series will be a one-off Christmas special this festive period.

The show will see Stephen let loose in Bath and injecting some festive fun to unsuspecting members of the public unwrapping a host of hilariously funny games, including a special Christmas version of the popular In For A Penny, in which we are giving away our biggest prize yet, a holiday and £1,000.

Advertisements

With a Christmas sack full off cash ready to be won, Stephen will challenge shoppers to take part in a host of festive games including, ‘Get Ya Skates On’, where players will have 100 seconds to get around an ice rink without stopping or touching the sides and ‘Santa Who Who’, where Stephen, dressed as an elf, is joined by a mystery celebrity Santa - contestants will have to guess the celebrity to win the prize.

In For A Penny's Christmas special will air in December with an exact air date to be confirmed.