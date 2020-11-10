Manhunt II: ITV confirms sequel to hit drama starring Martin Clunes

ITV has confirmed a sequel to its hit drama Manhunt, starring Martin Clunes.

Manhunt II: The Night Stalker will tell the real life story of the police pursuit of a notorious serial rapist, whose 17 year reign of terror left thousands of elderly people in south east London living in fear.

Advertisements

It is based on the diaries of Colin Sutton and follows the critically acclaimed 2019 series which saw an average audience of 9 million viewers.

Acclaimed actor Martin Clunes will again take the role of DCI Sutton, the detective portrayed in the first series of Manhunt tenaciously pursuing serial killer Levi Bellfield.

Manhunt II The Night Stalker will run for four episodes and is written by Ed Whitmore (Silent Witness, Rillington Place, Strike Back), who also wrote the first series of Manhunt.

Both dramas will be produced by Buffalo Pictures with executive producer Philippa Braithwaite, producer Jo Willett and co-producer Evie Bergson-Korn. Marc Evans will direct with stories by Colin Sutton and Ed Whitmore, who is also an executive producer.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill said: "I’m delighted that Martin Clunes will play DCI Colin Sutton once again, taking on a case that had gone unsolved for almost two decades.

Advertisements

"The team behind the first Manhunt - Ed Whitmore, Marc Evans, along with Buffalo and Philippa Braithwaite - will make sure this is another compelling and respectful dramatisation of a truly shocking crime that affected so many families.”

Added executive producer Philippa Braithwaite: “We are very pleased that ITV have given us the opportunity to dramatise another important case that Colin Sutton was involved in just before his retirement from the Force.

"This inquiry has a very different emphasis to the Bellfield case; the victims were elderly and the crimes were unsolved for many years.

"The drama explores how Colin came late to the inquiry and helped solve it in a matter of weeks, taking an incredibly dangerous serial rapist off the streets.”

Filming of Manhunt II has already started and is expected to air in 2021.

Advertisements

Further casting is to be confirmed.

Picture: ITV

More on: ITV Manhunt TV