How To Spend it Well at Christmas is back for 2020 - here's all you need to know.

It’s been a year like no other and as Christmas approaches, Phillip Schofield returns with a brand new three-part series hoping to bring viewers some much needed joy by helping them spend their festive funds in the best possible way.

When How To Spend it Well at Christmas is on TV

How To Spend it Well at Christmas begins its new series for 2020 at 8:15PM on Tuesday, 17 November on ITV.

As always, throughout the series Phillip, along with his team of experts and members of the public put a range of festive gifts to the test, aiming to give viewers a fun and informative guide to what's on offer by rating and reviewing the very latest products competing for a place under the tree, from toys to gifts and gadgets, food and drink.

From picking out this year’s top family board game, to seeking out luxury for less on seasonal food and drink, along with the best stocking fillers, Phillip sets out to arm viewers with all the knowledge they need on what to buy in time for the festive season and to ensure every penny is well spent.

Phillip Schofield said: "After a tough year, it’s more important than ever to know how to make your money work for you. We’ve tested and reviewed the latest products to help us get the biggest bang for our buck this season... Let’s make this a Christmas to remember."

In the first episode, Phillip and his team of experts explore an array of different toys on the market this year.

Phillip starts by going back to school to find out whether popular classic toys like the Rubik’s Cube can compete with a modern updated version while Christopher Biggins joins a group of families to test the latest board games for Christmas day – asking which challenge games would give them the best fun to play together at home?

For younger children, toys that help to develop social skills are expected to be big business this year, and Angelica Bell puts interactive toys predicted to be best sellers to the test with a very switched-on class of six and seven-year-olds.

Meanwhile, science expert Dallas Campbell unpacks the latest STEM educational toys with the help of some savvy toy vloggers who are aged six to fourteen.

Dancing on Ice professional Matt Evers is reunited with some of this year’s ice rivals to put inline skates to the test and it wouldn’t be Christmas without an advent calendar - with some very pricey and tempting options on the market, Phillip meets consumer journalist Harry Wallop to get his top tips on making every penny count in the lead-up to the festive season.

Picture credit: ITV /RDF