Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat - get the recipes from the BBC Two show

Nigella Lawson returns to BBC Two this week with her brand new series Cook, Eat, Repeat.

And alongside the TV show comes Nigella's new cookbook, featuring recipes from the series.

During the new BBC Two series, Nigella will spend time explaining where she finds inspiration for her recipes, from delving into her collection of vintage cookbooks to exchanges of ideas on social media.

In the first episode this week (Monday, 9 November) Nigella explains how captivated she was with a recipe she heard about on Twitter, a dish where all the ingredients were familiar but the finished article unlike anything she had tried before.

She shows us her take on the bhorta, a dish favoured in the Indian subcontinent of fried and mashed vegetables, to which she introduces a very British, but very familiar ingredient, topped with pink pickled onions.

Nigella then heads to her famous larder and introduces us to spicy fermented gochujang chilli paste to make comforting slow cooked lamb shanks, a dish which is completed the following day with the addition of wide noodles and cabbage.

Next, Nigella turns her attention to very ripe bananas, which she uses to make a gloriously rich and gooey chocolate tahini pudding - and then goes on to create a warming curry with a surprising ingredient.

