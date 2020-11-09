BBC One has announced a new crime drama which explores the murder of Peter Farquhar.

Provisionally titled The Sixth Commandment, the mini-series has been penned by Sarah Phelps.

Advertisements

The BBC share: "It tells the story of how the meeting of an inspirational teacher, Peter Farquhar, and a charismatic young student, Ben Field, who bonded over their love of books and involvement with the Church of England, set the stage for one of the most complex and confounding criminal cases in recent memory.

"It also focuses on how suspicions around Ben’s relationship with Peter’s deeply religious neighbour Ann Moore-Martin, also targeted by Field, unlocked a series of stunning revelations, culminating in a headline-grabbing trial.

"The Sixth Commandment (w/t) captures the initial seductions, the extreme gaslighting, the gripping police investigation and Peter’s killer finally being brought to justice four years after his untimely death.

"While poignantly highlighting the damaging effect of isolation and loneliness, it also celebrates both Peter and Ann’s lives as cherished mentors, much loved relatives and adored friends."

Advertisements

Sarah Phelps, writer and Executive Producer, said: “This is such a shocking and brutal case; how a murderer hid his manipulation and malevolence in plain sight of a small community, how he insinuated his way into the lives of his victims.

"It’s a heartbreaking story of such desperate longing and loneliness but even within the darkness, there is the most astonishing blazing love and courage.

"I’m honoured to have been asked to write this drama and to be trusted with the memories and experiences of Peter and Ann’s families.”

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, added: “The death of Peter Farquhar and the grooming of Ann Moore-Martin at the hands of Ben Field shocked the small church-going community in which these crimes took place.

"Who better than Sarah Phelps, with her vivid imagination and forensic understanding of the criminal mind, to tell this tragic story and to honour the memory of its victims.”

Casting and further details are to be revealed in due course.