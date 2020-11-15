Season 2 of His Dark Materials has arrived - from the cast to UK streaming options, here's all you need to know!

Based on Philip Pullman’s acclaimed series of novels, the new TV adaption of His Dark Materials is written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, This is England ’88).

The first instalment - which premiered on BBC One last year - of His Dark Materials introduces Lyra, an orphan, who lives in a parallel universe in which science, theology and magic are entwined.

Watch His Dark Materials 2020 on TV and online

Season 2 of His Dark Materials currently airs Sunday nights in the UK on BBC One.

As well as watching on TV you can watch series 2 online on BBC iPlayer here with new episodes streaming on Sundays.

Series 2 of His Dark Materials has seven episodes.

Series 1 is currently available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer.

His Dark Materials 2020 season 2 cast

The second series introduces new cast members Andrew Scott (John Parry), Jade Anouka (Ruta Skadi), Terence Stamp (Giacomo Paradisi) and Simone Kirby (Dr. Mary Malone).

They join the returning cast of the show including:

Dafne Keen as Lyra Belacqua

Ruth Wilson as Marisa Coulter

Anne-Marie Duff as Ma Costa

Clarke Peters as The Master of Jordan College

James Cosmo as Farder Coram

Ariyon Bakare as Lord Carlo Boreal

Will Keen as Father MacPhail

Lucian Msamati as John Faa

Gary Lewis as Thorold

Lewin Lloyd as Roger Parslow

Daniel Frogson as Tony Costa

James McAvoy as Lord Asriel

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby

Ruta Gedmintas as Serafina Pekkala

Lia Williams as Dr Cooper

Amir Wilson as Will Parry

Nina Sosanya as Elaine Parry

His Dark Materials season 2 episodes

Episode 1

Following Lord Asriel’s tear through the worlds, Lyra and Pan journey to the strangely deserted city of Cittàgazze.

Whilst the Magisterium refuses to acknowledge this new world exists, Mrs Coulter interrogates Katja, an imprisoned witch. Lyra crosses paths with Will Parry, who she reluctantly teams up with. While exploring the city, they meet children who warn them about Spectres.

Although children are unaffected by Spectres, they can consume the souls of adults. At the witch council, Lee Scoresby reveals he is seeking out an explorer who could offer Lyra protection. Against Serafina’s wishes, Ruta tries to rescue Katja. Lyra realises there is an Oxford in Will’s world too, and he reluctantly agrees to take her.

Episode 2

Upon crossing through to Will’s world, Lyra finds it to be very different to her own.

After encountering the enigmatic Charles Latrom, they head to find a scholar to help get answers about Dust. Lyra meets Mary Malone, who reluctantly agrees to let Lyra interact with ‘the Cave’ - and is astonished by her results.

Will is shocked to discover he has grandparents, but quickly realises he can’t trust them. After Graves’ strong performance during the interrogation of a witch consul, a calculating Mrs Coulter pushes MacPhail to act.

Lyra reveals what she has found out about Will’s father. Upon learning Lyra went through to another world, Mrs Coulter bids the Magisterium goodbye.

Episode 3

In search of answers, Lyra heads back to Oxford and Lee arrives in Yenisei to look for Grumman. Mary’s experiments with the Cave are interrupted by a policeman - and Lyra.

After Lyra accidentally betrays Will she flees, with the policeman in close pursuit. She manages to escape but ends up losing the alethiometer after accepting a lift from Latrom.

Mary continues to fixate on work, despite her sister’s protests. At the Observatory where Grumman used to work, Lee has an altercation with the strange Dr Haley and is arrested. Will finds Pan, comforting a distraught Lyra.

Episode 4

In search of the knife, Will and Lyra try to gain entry into the Torre Degli Angeli. In Oxford, Boreal’s offer of private funding is rebuked by Mary. Lee finds Grumman - or Jopari as he is now known.

Inside the tower, Lyra and Will discover a tied-up Giacomo and are forced into a tense battle for the knife with Tullio. In Oxford, Mrs Coulter meets Boreal and they travel through to Will’s Oxford for Lyra. Back in the café, Will promises Lyra they’ll get the alethiometer back from Latrom. Lee and Jopari take to the sky in search of the bearer.

Details on further episodes are to be confirmed.

His Dark Materials season 2 airs Sunday nights on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

