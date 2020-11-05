EastEnders stars to take on The Wall for Children in Need

Danny Dyer will present a special version of The Wall for Children In Need.

The EastEnders crossover will see two of Walford’s finest take on The Wall for charity.

Advertisements

Danny's fellow cast members Tony Clay and Roger Griffiths – who play Callum Highway and Mitch Baker - face tricky questions all about the beloved soap in the freefall round of The Wall as they attempt to win money for disadvantaged children around the UK.

The Wall Versus EastEnders will air as part of an exciting line-up on special programming during the annual appeal show on BBC One this Friday 13 November.

Roger said of going up against The Wall for BBC Children in Need: "It was great, it was really fun.

"I didn’t realise how big The Wall actually is. It’s a huge structure, it’s massive. It’s quite intimidating I must say. But yeah it was great, it was good fun. "

Tony added: "It was very, very enjoyable. It was made more enjoyable by the fact Danny was hosting it. It was a real surreal thing seeing him up there doing it, he really smashed it. It’s great to raise money for charity and to do something for BBC Children in Need.

Advertisements

"We always try and help out where we can. I’m really excited that we won some money for such an important charity.

Speaking about BBC Children in Need, Roger continued: "I can’t stress how much we need organisations like that. Things are bad right now. Things like BBC Children in Need can fall by the wayside because of what’s happening with things like Covid, so it’s really important we pay attention and give as much as we can and do as much as we can."

Tony added: "BBC Children in Need has always been important to me. As actors are very privileged to be in this job, especially right now, so I think anything we can do to give back to people all around the UK is always important.

"For me, it’s something I’ve always watched growing up so it’s important I do my bit and help out."

The Wall recently returned for BBC One for its second series and will be continuing on BBC One on 14 November.

Advertisements

EastEnders airs on BBC One on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Picture: BBC