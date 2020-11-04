Bancroft cancelled by ITV after two series

If you're eagerly awaiting Bancroft series 3, there's bad news.

ITV has confirmed it has cancelled the cop drama after the second series earlier this year.

Advertisements

The show starred Sarah Parish as ruthless DCI Elizabeth Bancroft and was created and penned by Kate Brooke (Mr Selfridge, Ice Cream Girls, The Making of a Lady).

A spokesperson for ITV told The Sun newspaper: "We felt the series had reached its natural conclusion with Elizabeth Bancroft going to jail.

"She’d reached the peak of her evilness.

“We really appreciated the series achieved a loyal audience and was produced, written and performed brilliantly.”

Creator and writer Kate Brooke had previously spoken about her hopes for a third series.

She said: "I have got a season three in… We've discussed it a bit as well. It's definitely in my head.

"If we get a season three, we will continue to investigate that backstory of [Elizabeth’s]. And I think it's something that we can drip through because people do become people.”

For now however you'll have to make do with the first two series.

You can get Bancroft series 1 and 2 on DVD online here or download episodes to watch here.

Advertisements

Alternatively, series 1 and 2 are also currently streaming to watch online via BritBox here.

Picture: ITV

More on: Bancroft ITV TV