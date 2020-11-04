Rebel Wilson to join Ant Middleton in new Straight Talking special

Rebel Wilson will head to Mexico with former Special Forces Soldier Ant Middleton for a new Sky One show.

Ant Middleton & Rebel Wilson: Straight Talking is the second of Ant's unique interview specials.

Airing in early 2021 on Sky One and NOW TV, Ant travels with Rebel to Mexico, leaving the normality of everyday life to allow honest conversation and self-discovery.

Sky tease: "Ant Middleton (SAS: Who Dares Wins) and Rebel Wilson take on a journey of a lifetime across Mexico with only a 4x4, a backpack and each other’s company. Conversation will be candid and revealing as the pair bond on their trip, with Ant discussing a variety of subjects relating to Rebel’s public and private life.

"Rebel will get to open-up on the journey about experiencing press scrutiny; and likewise, gets to grill Ant on questions about his own background. The pair take on thrill-seeking ventures including buggy racing and deep-sea diving.

Phil Edgar-Jones, Director of Sky Arts and Entertainment at Sky said: “Ant’s finely honed skills in interrogation and strategic questioning along with his open and friendly nature will help him get to know the real Rebel Wilson, amidst the incredible backdrop of remote Mexico.”

The new special follows last year's one-off seeing Ant travel to the Namibian desert with One Direction’s Liam Payne, where the pair were able to open-up about their respective experiences away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.